Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of XTNT opened at $2.24 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

