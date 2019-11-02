Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Xcel Energy worth $272,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XEL opened at $63.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

