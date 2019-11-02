World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.60

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 757254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $10,958,686.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,192,000 after acquiring an additional 638,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

