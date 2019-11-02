World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, RTT News reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,648.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,902. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.