WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.11 ($3.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRW. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.20)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 198.55 ($2.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 257.30 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 3.93 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

