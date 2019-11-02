WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.11 ($3.16).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRW. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.20)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 198.55 ($2.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 257.30 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.