Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

Shares of WDI opened at €114.85 ($133.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1 year high of €170.70 ($198.49).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

