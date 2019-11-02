Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of WGO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.