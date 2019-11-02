Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wingstop updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.77 EPS.

WING stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.