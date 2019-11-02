William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $145.36 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,178. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.