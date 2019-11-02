William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
