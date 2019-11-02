William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

