WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WOW opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 534,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,071,650.00. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $49,974.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

