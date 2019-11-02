WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-2.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $452-462 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.69 million.WEX also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.10-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $192.64. 437,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.00.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.