Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $190.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Shares of GPN opened at $172.35 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

