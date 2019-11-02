Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WW. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
