Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WW. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

