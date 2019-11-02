WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 5% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. WAX has a market cap of $22.56 million and $4.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Tidex. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00217120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01419778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00117117 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Kucoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bibox, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

