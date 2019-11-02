Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Waves has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $80.58 million and $13.81 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Exmo, COSS and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,229,086 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Liqui, Bitbns, Coinrail, Tidex, Livecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, OKEx, BCEX, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Exmo, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

