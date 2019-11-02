Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

