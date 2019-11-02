Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 7,453,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,532. The company has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

