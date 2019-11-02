Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

