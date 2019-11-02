Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

WBA stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

