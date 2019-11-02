Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDR. Bank of America lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 833,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,980. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.