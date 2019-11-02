WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WABCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $134.74 on Friday. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

