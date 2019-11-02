W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 705,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 106,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,892,207.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,471.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 493,970 shares of company stock worth $31,703,094. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 77.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRA. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

