Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 325,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSH. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

