Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $510.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

