Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

