Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $224,000 in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,984,000 after purchasing an additional 423,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 334,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after buying an additional 297,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,668,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,234,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

