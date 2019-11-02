Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Approximately 32.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,405. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 590,194 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

