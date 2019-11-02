Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wood & Company

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wood & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wood & Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

VET traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 207,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 521,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

