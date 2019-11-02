Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $18.07 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $31,211.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $18.07 or 0.00193560 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.01415723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.