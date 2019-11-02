Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,591 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $145.36 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

