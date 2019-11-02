Verasity Hits Market Cap of $843,688.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Verasity has a total market cap of $843,688.00 and $625,975.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003426 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

