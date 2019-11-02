Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,659,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,604,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,066,347 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of NDSN opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

