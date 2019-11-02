Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

