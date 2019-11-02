Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VXRT. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,666.57. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,520,000 shares of company stock worth $2,539,907. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.