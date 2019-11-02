Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.