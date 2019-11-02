Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $281.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

