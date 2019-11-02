Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.36

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 1523839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.