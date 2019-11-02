Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $28,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

