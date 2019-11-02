Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $124.93 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

