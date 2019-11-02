Vanguard Group Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 105.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TRMT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

