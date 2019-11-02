Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 179.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 706,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,625 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFIE. Aegis began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

PFIE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

