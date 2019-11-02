Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fibrocell Science were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FCSC opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Fibrocell Science Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fibrocell Science Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fibrocell Science Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

