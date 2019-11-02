Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 102.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.