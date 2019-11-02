VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.11, 527 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.