VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.01. 46,816,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,650,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.