VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.49% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,948,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,393,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 123,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 394,696 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 948,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 277,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $29.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.