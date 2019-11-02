Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,978 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 157.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

