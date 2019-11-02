ValuEngine Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to “Hold”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

