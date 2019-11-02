ValuEngine Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to “Hold”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.
NYSE PLNT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $81.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
