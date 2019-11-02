ValuEngine Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to “Strong-Buy”

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOB. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $20.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

